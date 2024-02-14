Inside Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's Super-Private Love Story

Watch : Leighton Meester On New Christmas Movie

Beach community boy-next-door with the soul of an artist meets impeccably dressed New York City socialite, and they fall madly in love? As they say, opposites attract!

Of course, we may be confusing the characters Adam Brody and Leighton Meester played on their respective star-making teen dramas, but the end result was the same.

Now parents of two, the actors married in 2014 after multiple meet-cutes, all that had come before paving the way for their future as a meant-to-be couple.

But while their pairing obviously attracted all the OMFG attention you'd imagine, Brody and Meester decided that they were—ongoing work in movies and TV aside—going to live their best lives off-camera.

"She's more inherently private than I am," Brody admitted to GQ in 2019. "I don't seek publicity but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me. We're homebodies. We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way. I'm not sh-tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."