Leighton Meester Reveals Her Baby Bump as She Steps Out Alongside Adam Brody

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 5:09 PM

Leighton Meester, Pregnant

Oh, baby! Leighton Meester's pregnancy is bumping right along. 

The Gossip Girl alum and hubby Adam Brody are currently expecting baby No. 2, and fans got their first glimpse at Leighton's growing baby bump during a recent outing in Los Angeles. 

The actress, 33, dressed casually for the afternoon stroll in a pair of black overalls and a gray T-shirt. A source tells E! News that Leighton, Adam and their daughter Arlo have lately been enjoying daily walks throughout their new neighborhood. 

Just a few months ago, the longtime coupled splashed out a cool $6.5 million for a coastal home in the L.A. area. Our insider says Leighton and Adam are "friendly with the neighbors and fit right in [walking around] with their daughter in a stroller." 

"They've been stopping to say hi to people from a distance and are always smiling and friendly," the source describes of their outings.

Leighton Meester & Adam Brody: Romance Rewind

Leighton and Adam have yet to officially announce the pregnancy, which is not so surprising given their penchant for privacy. In fact, the real-life Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen rarely ever attend red carpet events or open their personal lives up to the world. 

"We're homebodies," Adam told GQ. "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way. I'm not s--tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

Hey, we'll take any Leighton and Adam moment we can get! 

