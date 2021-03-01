Margot Robbie Makes Rare Appearance at 2021 Golden Globes, And We Really Missed Her Red Carpet Style

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes: Who Will Win vs. Who Should Win

Barbie is in the building!

Margot Robbie made a rare public appearance on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Beverly Hilton hotel for the 2021 Golden Globes.

The double Oscar nominee, who will present at tonight's ceremony, stepped out in a ruffled gown from Chanel's spring 2021 collection. The black embellished dress featured a high slit, logoed double C belt and off-the-shoulder sleeves for an effortless yet classic look.

It's the first time many fans have seen the Suicide Squad star at an event since the coronavirus pandemic began. Her last in-person red carpet was at the 2020 Oscars, where she also donned a Chanel gown with detached sleeves (and got photobombed by Timothee Chalamet.)

For last year's Golden Globes, Margot made her way down the carpet with her husband Tom Ackerley, turning the glitzy event into an adorable date night.

She has, however, gone to a few virtual events in recent months. Last week, the Birds of Prey star turned up virtually to the G'Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala. And in October, she virtually attended Chanel's spring summer 2021 womenswear show, as a face of the French fashion house.