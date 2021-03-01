Margot Robbie Makes Rare Appearance at 2021 Golden Globes, And We Really Missed Her Red Carpet Style

Barbie is in the building!
Margot Robbie made a rare public appearance on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Beverly Hilton hotel for the 2021 Golden Globes.
The double Oscar nominee, who will present at tonight's ceremony, stepped out in a ruffled gown from Chanel's spring 2021 collection. The black embellished dress featured a high slit, logoed double C belt and off-the-shoulder sleeves for an effortless yet classic look.
It's the first time many fans have seen the Suicide Squad star at an event since the coronavirus pandemic began. Her last in-person red carpet was at the 2020 Oscars, where she also donned a Chanel gown with detached sleeves (and got photobombed by Timothee Chalamet.)
For last year's Golden Globes, Margot made her way down the carpet with her husband Tom Ackerley, turning the glitzy event into an adorable date night.
She has, however, gone to a few virtual events in recent months. Last week, the Birds of Prey star turned up virtually to the G'Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala. And in October, she virtually attended Chanel's spring summer 2021 womenswear show, as a face of the French fashion house.
Margot will soon take the stage at the 2021 Golden Globes, as will other presenters Laura Dern, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sterling K. Brown, Joaquin Phoenix, Tiffany Haddish and Kate Hudson.
On the red carpet, her hair was back to its signature blonde after Margot was spotted earlier this month wearing a dark and curly black wig. At the time, she was seen in all-black on the set of an upcoming David O. Russell film.
The actress is also set to star in and produce a Barbie movie and recently teased her plans to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We like the things that feel a little left of center," the 30 year old shared. "Something like Barbie where the [intellectual property], the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different—the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"
She said she wants to "surprise people" by taking on the plastic doll character and "provoke a thoughtful conversation."
Margot also produced Promising Young Woman, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Director for a Motion Picture, Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture and Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Carey Mulligan at the 2021 Golden Globes.
The ceremony is hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
This is how you can watch the ceremony live, and check out all the nominees here.