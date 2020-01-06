Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerly Make Rare Appearance Together at the Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Margot Robbie stunned on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, and with her was none other than her husband Tom Ackerly!

The famously private couple made a rare appearance together at last night's award ceremony, taking a moment to snap a pic with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi before heading into Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel where the show was held. Robbie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Bombshell, and DeGeneres was the 2020 recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

Inside the event, Robbie and Ackerly—who met in 2014 and married in December 2016—were attached at the hip. The two lovebirds were photographed together during the live broadcast, with Ackerly wrapping his arms around his wife who was leaning her back against him in an adorable moment.

Robbie and Ackerly weren't the only cute couples at the star-studded award show.

Watch

2020 Golden Globes: The Bombshells of Bombshell

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen getting close during the broadcast (they also presented one of the awards together), fellow Aussies Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stayed close all night and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were inseparable.

Robbie and Ackerly's appearance was one of the most exciting of the night, though, given how infrequently they make joint public appearances.

Portia de Rossi, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon

Another pair rarely seen together was Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn!

The happy couple was seated together during the award show and arrived looking chic AF at the after-parties.

Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats was nominated for Best Original Song, and Alwyn appeared in Harriet alongside Cynthia Erivo, who was also nominated in the same category as Swift for "Stand Up."

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Margot Robbie , Ellen DeGeneres , Portia De Rossi , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.