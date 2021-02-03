2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Complete List of Nominations
Breaking

2021 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

The 2021 award season has officially begun with the newly announced Golden Globe nominations. Read on for the complete list of this year's nominees.

By Samantha Schnurr Feb 03, 2021 1:42 PM
Watch: Spike Lee's Children Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

The 2021 award season has officially begun!

More than a year after Ricky Gervais signed off from the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th ceremony, the path to the Golden Globes has kicked off once again with the nominations announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson did the honors of presenting the names on this year's highly anticipated list. As is typically the case, the 2021 nominee pool was a mix of Golden Globe legends and newcomers, including nods for Netflix's hit, Emily in Paris, as well as the long-running series The Crown

Check back for more nominations as this list is being updated in real time. 

The 2021 Golden Globes, hosted once again by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air on NBC on Feb. 28. 

Stars' First Golden Globes

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series—Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

John O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

The Undoing

Small Axe

Unorthodox

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Pop TV

Best Motion Picture—Drama

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Disney+

Best Director—Motion Picture

Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

 

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Focus Features

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amana Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Disney Pixar

Best Original Song—Motion Picture

"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday 

"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

The 2021 Golden Globes air live Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

