2021 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

The 2021 award season has officially begun!
More than a year after Ricky Gervais signed off from the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th ceremony, the path to the Golden Globes has kicked off once again with the nominations announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson did the honors of presenting the names on this year's highly anticipated list. As is typically the case, the 2021 nominee pool was a mix of Golden Globe legends and newcomers, including nods for Netflix's hit, Emily in Paris, as well as the long-running series The Crown.
The 2021 Golden Globes, hosted once again by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air on NBC on Feb. 28.
Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series—Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
John O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
The Undoing
Small Axe
Unorthodox
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Motion Picture—Drama
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Director—Motion Picture
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7
Best Screenplay—Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amana Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Original Song—Motion Picture
"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday
"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature Film
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
