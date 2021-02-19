Meena HarrisNYFWBlack History MonthBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Cheaper By the Dozen Cast, Then & Now

Steve Martin, Hilary Duff, Ashton Kutcher and more starred in the 2003 comedy that is now streaming on Disney+.

Prepare for dozens of laughs.

Cheaper By the Dozen and its sequel Cheaper By the Dozen 2 just hit Disney+, meaning you have the perfect double feature to enjoy this weekend. The first film, which was released in 2003 and starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as parents of twelve kids Tom and Kate Baker, was a reimagining of the 1950 film of the same name and had an impressive lineup of young talent. Three Disney stars, two Hollywood heartthrobs and one of the most popular podcasters were all among Cheaper's long cast list, as well as Superman himself. Now that's some impressive genetics. 

And in December 2020, it was announced that Gabrielle Union would be teaming up with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for a reimagining of the film for Disney+ that would, as the streaming service put it, center "on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business. It was later confirmed that Scrubs alum Zach Braff would star opposite Union.

But before we meet a new fam, let's check out what the stars of the early aughts Cheaper By the Dozen are up to now...

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Steve Martin

Since playing Tom Baker, the exasperated patriarch of a dozen kids, the comedy legend has starred in The Pink Panther (and its sequel), Baby Mama and It's Complicated.

Not only that, but the 75-year-old hosted the Oscars three times, returned to Saturday Night Live five times, published the novellas Shopgirl (which he adapted into a film starring himself and Claire Danes) and The Pleasure of My Own Company, opened two plays on Broadway, and released six folk albums, one of which won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2010.

Martin married writer Anne Stringfield in 2007 and they welcomed their first child, daughter Mary, in 2012.

Moviestore/Shutterstock, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Bonnie Hunt

The actress was best known for the Beethoven movies and Jumanji when she played Baker family matriarch Kate. Hunt has gone on to voice characters in several hit animated film franchises, including Toy Story, Cars and Monsters. Inc.

The 59-year-old also starred in her own sitcom, Life With Bonnie, and had her own self-titled talk show which went on for two seasons before it was canceled in 2010.

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Broadimage/Shutterstock
Hilary Duff

After getting her big break as Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel, the 33-year-old actress (who played Lorraine Baker) continued to dominate the entertainment industry. From a recurring role in Gossip Girl to currently starring in Younger, Duff reigns supreme on the small screen.

She also portrayed slain actress Sharon Tate in the The Haunting of Sharon Tate and was set to reprise her iconic role in a Lizzie McGuire sequel series on Disney+, as well as serve as executive producer. However, in December 2020, Duff confirmed the reboot had stalled. "The stars just didn't align," she said. 

In happier news, Duff married her longtime love Matthew Koma in an intimate backyard ceremony in December 2019 and the pair are expecting their second child together. The latest addition joins Banks Violet Bair, 2, and Duff's 8-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tom Welling

It's a bird, it's a plane!

After his turn as oldest Baker boy Charlie, Welling spent a decade playing Clark Kent/Superman on the WB-turned-CW series Smallville, which ended its run in 2011. The actor went on to play Marcus Pierce on the show Lucifer and also appeared in the movies Draft Day and The Choice before reprising the role of Clark Kent for an Arrowverse crossover event on The CW last year.

In 2018, Welling got engaged to Jessica Rose Lee and in January 2019 they welcomed their first child, a boy named Thomson. In January, tWelling revealed they were expecting their second child. The announcement came a little over a year after the couple tied the knot in the California countryside on Nov. 30, 2019 

Moviestore/Shutterstock, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Piper Perabo

The Ohio University grad broke out of the acting pack in Coyote Ugly, her first starring role, in 2000, before going on to appear in the family-friendly hit as Nora, the eldest Baker sibling, as well as horror thriller The Cave, rom-com Imagine Me & You, the haunting Christopher Nolan drama The Prestige, and the sci-fi action movie Looper.

The longtime political activist (she was arrested protesting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2018 and at one of Jane Fonda's "Fire Drill Friday" climate change demonstrations last year) played a CIA agent on the USA drama Covert Affairs for five seasons, earning a Golden Globe nomination in 2011.

In 2019 she co-starred with Idris Elba in the Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie, and has moved onto a recurring role on Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Along the way, she married husband Stephen Kay in 2014 and she's stepmom to his daughter.

20th Century Fox, Broadimage/Shutterstock
Ashton Kutcher

The That '70s Show alum had an uncredited role as Nora's lazy boyfriend Hank soon after his breakout film role in Dude, Where's My Car? He also starred in Just Married, The Butterfly Effect and A Lot Like Love.

Having long graduated from his Punk'd days, Kutcher has led a few romcoms, played the titular tech giant in Jobs, replaced Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men and most recently starred on Netflix's The Ranch all while moonlighting as a very successful tech investor.

And it turned out his That 70's Show character Kelso got the girl in the end as Kutcher married costar Mila Kunis in 2015, following his eight-year union with Demi Moore. One of Hollywood's most fun couples (and our favorite plant from early '00s past), the couple have two children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4

The 43-year-old was also the first person to reach 1 million followers on Twitter, all the way back in 2009.

George Pimentel/WireImage, ABC/Randy Holmes
Dax Shepard

Kutcher's good friend and Punk'd co-star had a small role in the first flick as a camera crew member. He'd go on to appear in films such as Without a Paddle, Employee of the Month and Baby Mama.

Shepard starred on the NBC drama Parenthood for five years and has made guest appearances on Veronica Mars, Parks and Recreation and The Good Place. Most recently, he starred alongside Kutcher in Netflix's The Ranch. He currently hosts the popular podcast, Armchair Expert, and is the host of the Top Gear America reboot. 

After six years of dating, Shepard married Kristen Bell in 2013. The couple has two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6.

Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Alyson Stoner

After her breakout performance in Step Up and Cheaper by the Dozen as the sports-loving Sarah, and her recurring role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Stoner took on the part of aspiring producer and dancer Caitlyn Gellar in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock and its sequel. 

Aside from returning for two Step Up follow-up films, Stoner has also voiced characters in the Kingdom Heart video game franchise for almost a decade, as well as Isabella on Disney's hit animated series Phineas & Ferb

The 27-year-old penned an essay for Teen Vogue in 2018, opening up about her sexuality and her experience falling in love with a woman—her dance instructor. Stoner also released a single, "When It's Right," inspired by the relationship. 

She told E! News not long afterwards that coming out was "a little bit scary" but the risk was worth it. She said, "What matters most is that it's a really exciting, fresh time for me to feel more myself than ever."

In 2019, Stoner debuted her shaved head in her "Stripped Bare" music video, and later opened up about her previous mental health struggles and overcoming an eating disorder.

"Shaving my head is an act of mental health and confidence, not self-destruction," she told People. "I can't tell you how many beliefs and opinions and insecurities fell to the floor with every tuft of hair, and I'm leaving them there."

Later that same year, she made headlines for stealing the show at the MTV Video Music Awards when she teamed up with Missy Elliott for an epic performance of "Work It," 17 years after she starred in the music video for the hit song.

Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock, Instagram
Morgan York

After two Cheaper By the Dozen movies as twin Kim, York joined the cast of Hannah Montana, then decided to stop acting, leaving the Disney Channel hit in 2010. 

"I don't want to say I 'quit' acting–'quit' implies that I wanted to continue and gave up, or felt like I couldn't find success," she explained on her blog in 2012. 

After graduating from the University of Redlands with a self-designed degree in "Writing Fiction: Listening, Absorbing, and Creating," the 28-year-old now pens fantasy novels. 

In 2019, York announced on Twitter she married her partner, Danny Haddad.

Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Liliana Mumy

The daughter of Lost in Space star Bill Mumy, Liliana starred in The Santa Clause films and voiced Mertle Edmonds in the Lilo & Stitch franchise before appearing as Jessica, one of the siblings in the first set of fraternal Baker twins.

The 26-year-old currently provides vocals for Leni Loud in the Nickelodeon series The Loud House, with her father also lending his voice in several episodes.

Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Kevin G. Schmidt

Aside from playing Baker sibling No. 4 Henry, Schmidt is best known for his four-year stint on CBS's The Young and the Restless.

The 32-year-old's most recent film credit was in 2018's Randy Canvas.

Schmidt is also one of the founders of Hapbee, a line of natural and organic skincare products.  

Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock, Instagram
Jacob Smith

Before portraying Jake, playing one of the twelve Baker siblings, Smith was the final actor to play the role of Owen Salinger on the WB hit series Party of Five.

His last acting credit was a role in the 2006 pilot Secrets of a Small Town.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Twitter
Brent and Shane Kinsman

The identical twins were just 5 when they played the rambunctious youngest Baker siblings Kyle and Nigel. 

They would go on to be cast as twins once again on Desperate Housewives, appearing as Porter and Preston Scavo for four seasons before they were replaced by Charlie Carver and Max Carver. Their last credited dual appearance was in a 2008 episode of E.R.

Borislav/Shutterstock, Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Tiffany Dupont

Following her turn as Charlie's first love Beth, the 39-year-old actress went on to star on ABC Family's hit series Greek, playing Frannie Morgan for four seasons. Dupont also appeared on The Big Bang Theory, Supernatural, Mom and 9-1-1.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Richard Jenkins

Jenkins, who took on the part of family friend Shake McGuire, went on has gone on to receive multiple Oscar nominations for his work in movies like The Visitor and The Shape of Water and he won an Emmy in 2014 for the limited drama series Olive Kitteridge.

The 73-year-old has also appeared in Step Brothers, Let Me In, Jack Reacher, The Cabin in the Woods and The Last Shift. He'll next appear in Nightmare Alley opposite Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett

Jenkins has two children with wife Sharon R. Friedrick, whom he married in 1969. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic, Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Kodak
Alan Ruck

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star played the Baker family's new neighbor Bill in the first movie before going on to appear in The Happening, War Machine, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Freaky. But the 64-year-old is most known for playing Connor Roy on HBO's hit drama Succession.

After they met co-starring in the Broadway revival of Absurd Person Singular, Ruck married Mireille Enos in January 2008. The couple have two children together, daughter Vesper, 11, and son Larkin, 6. Ruck also has two children, daughter Emma and son Sam, from his previous marriage to Claudia Stefany.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, Kcr/Shutterstock
Cody Linley

After Cheaper By the Dozen, Linley, who played bully Quinn, was Miley's "one" for awhile, playing her love interest Jake on Hannah Montana. He later competed on Dancing With the Stars and appeared in the popular Sharknado film franchise.

The 31-year-old is still working as an actor and singer-songwriter, as well as serving as an acting coach.

 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jared Padalecki

While he'd go on to play the ultimate boy-next-door Dean on Gilmore Girls, Padalecki got his start as an unnamed bully in the movie. 

After Rory broke his heart, Padalecki went on to star as Sam Winchester on the CW's Supernatural, which ended its 15-season run in November 2020. The 38-year-old is now executive producing and starring in Walker, the network's Texas Ranger reboot.

In March 2010, Padalecki married his Supernatural and Walker co-star Genevieve Cortese and the couple are parents to three children, sons Thomas, 8, and Austin, 6, and daughter Odette, 3, 

