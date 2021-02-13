More To All the Boys? Here's What Author Jenny Han Has to Say About a Possible Spinoff

No one can disagree that Jenny Han's To All the Boys book series has made for movie magic.

The YA rom-coms—To All the Boys I've Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean—follow Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky, an unlikely pair who fake a romance until, as it so often does, it turns into the real deal. The books are undeniably charming, relatable and do the impossible: Actually make readers miss high school.

So, it surprised just about no one when Netflix's 2018 film adaption became an Internet obsession, with leads Lana Condor (as Lara Jean) and Noah Centineo (jock Peter, of course) seeing their meager social media followings skyrocket into the millions overnight.

But, behind the scenes, Han almost pulled the plug on the project well before it landed on Netflix's screens. After all, as she revealed, Hollywood producers were set on whitewashing the film, erasing Lara Jean's Asian American heritage—and, with it, a large part of her character. "It should've been a home run," Han exclusively recalled to E! News of green lighting the movie. "The stumbling block was the fact that the main character is Asian, her family is Asian and people weren't interested in making that movie with an Asian lead."