Brooklyn Nine-Nine To End After Season 8 on NBC

This is not so noice.

NBC just announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will come to an end after season eight, which will premiere later this year during the 2021/2022 TV season. No specific premiere date has been announced, but the show has returned to production.

Creator and showrunner Dan Goor offered the most perfect statement about the show's ending, and we will not lie and say it didn't bring a tear to our eye.

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," he said. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."