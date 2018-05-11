Fox's loss is NBC's gain!

Rejoice, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans, your show has officially been saved. After being canceled by Fox on Thursday, NBC announced that it is saving the beloved comedy from cancellation, and will air season six, which will be 13 episodes.

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, in a statement on Friday. "Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here's to the Nine-Nine!"