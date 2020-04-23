What Comes Next

So what's next for the Peralta-Santiago family? That's TBD right now. The show has already been renewed for season eight, and the writers met earlier this week for the first time. Goor could only really say what interested him most about Jake and Amy as parents.

"One is that Amy and Jake both love their jobs. They truly both love their jobs and Amy's career is very important, and they both want to be great parents, so that's obviously going to cause tension and conflict between them and the rest of the world," Goor says. "And the other thing that feels interesting is being a parent is also, to some extent, a test you can't study for. You can read all the parenting books you want, but sometimes you just can't shush a kid when they're crying, and it can be very frustrating."

But in the end, not much will change.

"I think in general we'll be telling the same kinds of stories. It will mostly be at the 99, and we will not ignore that they have a kid, but I think the bulk of the kid stuff will be about how it impacts them at work and with each other, but it's a source of stories for sure."

We've got no doubt those stories will be extremely toit, just like that finale.