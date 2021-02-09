An American Horror Story Fan Favorite Is Returning For Season 10

Another American Horror Story regular has signed on for season 10.
On Friday, Feb. 5, creator Ryan Murphy quietly confirmed that actress Frances Conroy will be returning to the horror anthology series. Murphy revealed this casting tidbit in the comments section of the Instagram account, @ahsfxnews.
After the account shared a rumor that Conroy would be back on AHS, the 55-year-old hit maker confirmed this report to be true. He wrote, "I can confirm our beloved Frannie is indeed in this season. Xo".
This is particularly exciting news for AHS fans as Conroy has appeared in seven of the nine aired seasons. In fact, she was last seen portraying her fan favorite roles Myrtle and Moira in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. These parts previously earned Conroy Emmy nominations in 2012 and 2014 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
While the specifics surrounding Conroy's season 10 character has yet to be released, she is joining an already stacked cast.
As fans well know, it's been almost a year since Murphy revealed that season 10 will welcome AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin. And, as Murphy revealed to us earlier in 2020, he got the Home Alone actor to agree to the part by promising that the character will have "crazy, erotic sex" with Kathy Bates.
The season 10 cast features several AHS veterans, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.
It's believed that the latest AHS season will premiere some time in 2021 as, back in August, Murphy told fans that production would begin around October. He wrote at the time, "Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew."
Hopefully, we'll learn more about this season sooner than later.
American Horror Story airs on FX.