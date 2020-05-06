Ryan Murphy is no stranger to making headlines with his American Horror Story casting moves. Over the years, Murphy and his AHS team have attracted a number of A-listers and award winners who don't normally do TV roles, from Jessica Lange to Lady Gaga. And for the upcoming American Horror Story season 10, Murphy did it again when he announced Macaulay Culkin would be part of the cast.

How did Murphy get Culkin on board? It involves a "very, very great insane part" and "crazy erotic sex" with costar Kathy Bates.

"You know, it came about just because it's how I always do things [Laughs.] where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work. I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while," Murphy explained.