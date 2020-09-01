Chadwick BosemanEmma RobertsMTV VMAsBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Ryan Murphy Offers Updates on American Horror Story Season 10 and The Prom

Ryan Murphy has been hitting up Instagram with sneak peeks and updates of some of his upcoming projects, including AHS season 10 and The Prom.

This summer of Ryan Murphy shows is not over yet.

After we got new seasons of The Politician and the first (and only) season of the miniseries Hollywood, we're about to be treated to the first season of Ratched, and Murphy still isn't leaving us hanging with his other upcoming projects. 

On Aug. 28, he posted a photo on Instagram of a disembodied set of sharp teeth and offered an update on production for American Horror Story season 10. 

"Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch," he wrote. "Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue." 

We likely won't get season 10 until 2021, but so far it appears to be worth the wait. Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast for the first time, and Murphy told us earlier this year that he enticed Culkin by promising his character would have "crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates." 

 
 
Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are all set to join the cast as well. 

The very first clue given for season 10 involved a pair of hands climbing out of the water, followed by a beach-set promo with the cast, and then a picture of a beach

Now, spooky teeth. 

 

On Aug. 31, Murphy posted about yet another project he has in the works: The Prom

He's adapting a Broadway show into a Netflix movie, featuring an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key. Ariana Grande was originally announced as part of the cast, but the role she would have played will now be played by Ariana Debose

Murphy posted a picture of the cast and announced that the movie would be arriving around Christmas. 

"Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's The Prom," he wrote. "A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner..."

The Prom follows a group of actors (Kidman, Rannells, Streep and Corden) who help out a teen in Indiana after her prom is canceled when she tries to bring her girlfriend as her date. 

As always, Murphy has many more than just two projects in the works at any one time. Scroll down to see what else he has (or doesn't have) in the pipeline! 

Netflix
Ratched

Nurse Ratched is coming. Ratched, the drama centered around the evil nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, is coming to Netflix on Sept. 18. Sarah Paulson stars as Mildred Ratched, accompanied by Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Corey Stoll, Vincent D'Onofrio and more. 

Murphy had this to say about what the show was going to be: "The great thing about that show is that the first four seasons follow Sarah's origin story, like how did she become a Hannibal Lecter figure? What happened to her to make her do that? It's also a feminist tale, because it starts in 1947 and it looks at the birth of a lot of things that are happening in our healthcare system, and the last season of that show will be Sarah facing off against the Jack Nicholson character from [Cuckoo's Nest]." 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
American Horror Story Season 10

Two words: Macaulay. Culkin. The Home Alone star is joining the cast for AHS season 10 alongside Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. Production is currently delayed due to the pandemic, so season 10 will premiere in 2021 on FX. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
The Prom

Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the Broadway musical is his Christmas gift to us all. He posted a picture of the cast on Instagram on Aug. 31, writing, "Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's The Prom. A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner..."

The film adaptation stars Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells and James Corden as theater actors who go to Indiana to help a teen whose prom was canceled when she tried to bring her girlfriend along. Kerry Washington, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana Debose and Jo Ellen Pellman also star. 

CNN screen grab
American Crime Story: Impeachment

It's still happening! American Crime Story: Impeachment was set to start filming in March. It was already delayed due to Murphy being too busy, but then the pandemic delayed it even further.

Beanie Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky, with Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton. Lewinsky herself is signed on as a producer. The show is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President

 

Instagram
Untitled Billie Lourd Project

Murphy is writing a mini-series for Billie Lourd, who starred in Scream Queens and multiple seasons of American Horror Story, though there haven't been any updates since October 2019 when he revealed the news to EW. "I love how unhinged and brilliant Billie Lourd is, she just keeps proving to me how talented she is. I've been so inspired by her performance, I'm writing a miniseries just for her! Top secret but it's gonna be my tribute to her talent," he said

FX
American Horror Stories

Ryan Murphy teased the spinoff series American Horror Stories with a fan-made photo on Instagram in May 2020 before FX officially announced the series later in the month, though few details on what the show actually is have been released. 

Fox
9-1-1

The slightly wacky Fox procedural, which stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt, is going into its fourth season 

Netflix
The Politician

Season two of The Politician hit Netflix in June 2020, and a third season hasn't been announced but Murphy has said that if we get one, it would come after a long hiatus (so star Ben Platt can age a little) and would feature his character running for President. 

FX
Pose

The award-winning FX drama exploring ballroom culture and the trans community is going into its third season, which is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

FX
American Crime Story: Katrina

No longer happening! Sarah Paulson was supposed to star in a season of American Crime Story about a New Orleans hospital during Hurricane Katrina, but in Feb. 2019, FX boss John Landgraf confirmed the season was not going to happen.

 

Anwar Hussein/WireImage.com
Feud: Charles and Diana

The second season of Feud, which was going to focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, is not going forward. FX President John Landgraf revealed the news in Aug. 2018, saying that while it had already been cast, the material just wasn't right. 

American Horror Story airs on FX, and The Prom will premiere on Netflix.

