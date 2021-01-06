Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Emerges as Possible James Bond Candidate

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Talk Lady Whistledown Reveal!

The Duke of Hastings could be getting a new title: 007.

At least, that's what betting firm Ladbrokes claims. Regé-Jean Page, 31, who stars as the eligible bachelor Simon Bassett on Netflix's new Shonda Rhimes series Bridgerton, increased his odds of becoming the next James Bond to 5/1, per Variety.

The news comes after Page himself fueled speculation that he was in the running for the role of the secret agent, who has been played by actor Daniel Craig since 2006's Casino Royale. On Dec. 16, the actor tweeted a video of his Bridgerton character, along with the caption "Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred," which many saw as a nod to Bond's famous martini preference.

Fans totally agreed that Page would make the perfect spy.

One tweeted, "Watching Bridgerton and thinking that @regejean would make a brilliant new James Bond."

Another added, "If @regejean is the new James Bond... I'll actually watch a James Bond."