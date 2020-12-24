Everything You Need to Know About Bridgerton Before You Watch

Watch : "Bridgerton" Cast Details New Shonda Rhimes Drama

Christmas is officially canceled this year. Tell all your friends that Dec. 25 is now known as Bridgerton Day.

Netflix's newest drama—and Shonda Rhimes' first series since leaving ABC—is finally here, and let us just tell you that it's worth an eight hour Christmas Day binge. Sure, you should not watch it with your parents or your children or your grandma, but you should definitely watch it. It's like Scandal with corsets. It's Pride & Prejudice & Ariana Grande. It's the Keira Knightley version of Gossip Girl. It's Shonda with no standards and practices, and it is a marvel to behold.

Before you start your binge (presumably the moment it arrives at midnight), there are a few things we'd like to share that might help you on your journey or at least get you very pumped for said journey, especially if you haven't read Julia Quinn's books that the show is based on.

While there are many characters involved, the show revolves around the Bridgerton family, headed by Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). Lord Bridgerton has died, so Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is supposed to be the man of the house. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is the oldest daughter, and as the show begins, she's hoping to attract a husband.