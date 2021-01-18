Will Lisa Rinna's Lip Kits Make You Want to Pucker Up? Here's an Honest Review of Rinna Beauty

Rinna Beauty

Icon Collection Lip Gloss in Dancing Queen ($19): Similar to the lipstick formula, the gloss applies on smoothly and is deeply moisturizing. The product also offers high shine and intense opacity, making your lips appear plump and juicy. And while this can be used as a top coat over the lipstick, I liked wearing it on its own. I found the warm beige hue looked better by itself than when mixed with the pink-ish lipstick.

The downside, however, is that the gloss is a little too sticky for my liking. Every time I opened my mouth, it looked like melted cheese was being torn apart. And sadly, the product easily smears and smudges throughout the day. Even when I wiped it off, I noticed the gloss left behind a gluey texture—my lips kept sticking together in the same way syrup or gum clings onto a surface after you scrape it off.

Icon Collection Lip Liner in Notice Me: While lip liners are easy to screw up—they can either be too chalky, too sheer or too rough on the lips—Rinna Beauty's is one to have in your arsenal. Not only does it offer extreme color, but its slender oval shape makes it easy to draw on a precise line. And because the liner is pigmented and comes in a pretty dusty rose shade, you can also fill in your lips and wear it alone.

The formula is not only creamy, which means it glides on effortlessly, but it's long-lasting and smudge-free. Remember when I mentioned the bowl of spaghetti and meatballs? Well, the liner stayed put and looked as vibrant as ever once I was done eating. And bonus: The liner comes with a sharpener that's secretly tucked in the bottom. A nice touch! But unfortunately, the only way to get your hands on any of the liners is to buy a lip kit, as each one is designed to complement its lipstick and gloss set.