Justin Bieber Denies Affiliation With Hillsong Church Amid Carl Lentz Scandal

Watch : Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity After Hillsong Church Firing

Justin Bieber is denying that he is connected to Hillsong church, after its pastor Carl Lentz was fired in November for "moral failures." Lentz later confessed to cheating on his wife.

On Monday, Jan. 4, Bieber made it clear that he is no longer affiliated with the Australia-based celebrity church. On his Instagram Story, the "Holy" singer shared what he called a "fake news" article from Page Six that claimed in December he was studying to be a minister at Hillsong.

Bieber wrote, "IM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT."

He went a step further and explained, "BTW HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH," adding, "FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME." The Beverly Hills organization has also reportedly been attended by singers Selena Gomez and Ciara.

Bieber elaborated on his philosophy about church and religion by posting, "Church is not a place. We are the church. We don't need a building to connect with god. God is with us wherever we are."