Fired Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Enters Treatment Facility for Depression and "Pastoral Burnout"

Carl Lentz is seeking treatment after he was fired from Hillsong Church for "moral failures."

Multiple media outlets have reported that Lentz is getting help at an outpatient facility that focuses on treating depression, anxiety and "pastoral burnout." Both People and Page Six cited sources in reporting on this development.

E! News has reached out to Lentz's representative for comment and has not yet heard back.

Hillsong Church Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston released a statement on Nov. 4 to announce that Lentz had been let go from the church. Houston listed "a recent revelation of moral failures" as among the reasons for the dismissal.

Lentz, 41, posted a statement on Nov. 5 to admit that he had been unfaithful to wife Laura Lentz.

"When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences," he wrote. "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."