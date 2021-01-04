Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Everything You Missed During the Holiday Week When Time Didn't Exist

Sarah Michelle Gellar

"This is my goodbye to 2020. I have hope for 2021. I hope my children can step foot in a classroom for the first time since March. I hope to hug my friends back home in NYC that I haven't seen since March. I hope to safely get to leave the state of California and not feel that I am making the jobs of doctors and nurses and frontline workers more difficult. I realize how hard this platform can be sometimes, watching people post perfect snaps of their life or their vacations. Let me be the first tell you, my life is not perfect," she writes. "In fact this year was the hardest I can remember. But it also had its beauty. Never in my life would I have ever been afforded this kind of quality time with my kids and my husband. I will always find the joy in that (even though at times I too get frustrated) And yes, I would love to find myself in new places, exploring new surroundings, but I will continue to choose to be part of the solution and follow the guidelines. I will make the most of this time even though it's challenging. I will gladly give up this holiday season in exchange for a lifetime of them, for me, my loved ones, and everyone sacrificing. Thank you to everyone doing the same. Peace out 2020 (I won't miss you)."