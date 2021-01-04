Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Everything You Missed During the Holiday Week When Time Didn't Exist

Welcome to 2021. We truly cannot believe we made it out of the dumpster fire that was 2020.
If you're nothing like us—Hollywood never sleeps, so neither do we—you hopefully took some time off between December 24 and January 1 to revel in some much deserved rest. You put your phone down, binge-watched Bridgerton and never once worried about responsibilities, vegetables or what day it was.
But now that we're all back to reality, we have to say: You missed a lot in the world of entertainment. While you were OOTO, Emma Roberts gave birth to a baby boy and Tom Hanks revealed he's now bald. Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin was released from prison and Aly & AJ blessed us with an explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song." Oh, and we finally heard Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison speak.
A lot to take in, huh? Well, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Buckle up and keep scrolling, we've got plenty to unpack.
Nobody's Perfect
But this potential pairing might just be. During an interview with a British radio station, Miley Cyrus couldn't tame her thoughts and decided to shoot her shot with Harry Styles. Asked whether she'd rather kiss the One Direction heartthrob or pal Justin Bieber, Miley hardly hesitated: "Harry, that's easy. Justin Bieber I've known way too long, and it's like a family. Harry Styles!"
And who are we to argue with that? Plus, "he's looking really good," she added, taking the words right out of our mouth. "And we have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense."
And in our most humble opinion, it really, really does.
Every
Rose Relationship Has Its Thorn
There was just too much turbulence for Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan to weather through. Just a week after sharing their plans to move to NYC together, the pilot announced that he and his season 24 standout were ultimately going to fly solo. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them," a source told E! News, noting the split was Peter's decision. "They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now."
They weren't the only Bachelor Nation stars to end their journey. On Dec. 23, Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their split after three years of marriage. And amid rumors they had actually broken up in 2019 (yes, you read that right), Carly took to YouTube to clear the air, revealing they separated the day after Thanksgiving. "I always told him if he wanted out, it was his call," the mom of two said. "I'm just not the person who would ever be 'out.' So what are you going to do? If someone doesn't want to be with you, they don't want to be with you."
Struggling to believe in love now? Allow Matt James to change your mind. He kicks off his journey Jan. 4 with more than 30 women who are all apparently here for the right reasons.
What's In a Name?
Oh boy, a lot. Just ask Hilaria Baldwin. Days after ending her feud with Amy Schumer—that was one we didn't see coming—the yoga guru was once again making headlines. This time, however, it was over her heritage. Yes, a Twitter user's deep dive revealed that Hilaria was actually born Hillary, grew up in Boston (not Spain, as many believed) and was perhaps faking her Spanish accent.
So, the mom of five did what any celebrity under attack does: She took to social media with an explanation. "I'm not going to apologize for the amount of time that I spent in two countries," she said, "and I'm not going to apologize for the fact that I speak two languages and I'm not going to apologize for the fact that I have two versions of my name."
As husband Alec Baldwin and stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin came to her defense, the 36-year-old made another attempt to set the record straight during an interview with the New York Times. "I was born in Boston," she reiterated. "I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain." Which, she explained, is why she feels such a connection to the country: "Home is where my parents are going to be. If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, ‘I'm going home.'"
And despite continued backlash, she denied any cultural appropriation, noting she has been shaped by both cultures. "This has been a part of my whole life," she said, "and I can't make it go away just because some people don't understand it."
Can You Believe?!
Thanks to Jonathan Van Ness, we all ended 2020 with some good news. In an Instagram post looking back on his year, the Queer Eye star revealed he secretly married Mark Peacock, who he described as his best friend and loving partner. Days later, the hair guru gave fans a peek inside their private romance, sharing pictures of the couple channeling Beyonce, cuddling with their pets and celebrating their wedding day.
"We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour," he wrote alongside the snaps. "At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth's of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I'm quite sure he felt the same." Yes honey!
Before You Go...
Look, we get it: The first rule of 2021 is to never talk about 2020. But, in celebration of a new beginning, let's look back on how your favorite stars said goodbye (or f--k you) to a roller-coaster 12 months: