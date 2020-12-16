Anna Kournikova Shares Adorable New Photos of Twins Lucy and Nicholas to Celebrate 3rd Birthday

Watch : Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Baby No. 3!

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are parents of 3-year-olds!

The couple's twins are out of the terrible twos, as Anna marked Lucy and Nicholas' 3rd birthday on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, by sharing new photos of each child and their winning smiles.

In his birthday portrait, Nicholas wore a blue baseball cap (backwards) with a matching blue polo shirt, while cheesin' at the camera. Lucy smiled as she donned a blue floral top outside, with toys in the yard near their tennis court.

It was a special birthday, considering it's the twins' first as a big brother and sister. Enrique and Anna just welcomed their third little one in January, a daughter named Mary.

The 45-year-old dad posted the first photo of him, in medical scrubs, holding the new baby and wrote, "My Sunshine 01.30.2020."

Typically, the Grammy winner and tennis player are very private about their romance and their charming family, which also includes chocolate lab Jack and German Shepherd Max, of course.