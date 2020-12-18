Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Every Time Billie Eilish Made Her Own Fashion Rules

She’s the baaaaaaad guy, following her own fashion rules, duh. Check out just a few of the times Billie Eilish took control of her image and set a new standard.

By Megan Larratt Dec 18, 2020 8:00 PM
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesBillie Eilish
Billie Eilish is no stranger to living by the beat of her own drum.

The iconic singer first stepped onto the music scene in 2016. At just 14, she wrote and produced "Ocean Eyes," which later became her first hit single on the streaming service, Soundcloud. As if she were in a movie, Eilish posted the song with the intention of sharing it with a small dance group for a local recital. But when she woke up the next day, it had gone viral and the rest is history.

Fast forward to 2020 and Eilish has just been named Spotify's most-streamed female artist for the second consecutive year and has racked up close to 50 million monthly listeners on the popular platform.

Known for her breathtaking harmonies, Eilish not only has a strong fan base, but she also has been recognized and decorated with some of the most sought after accolades the industry can offer.

photos
Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

All in the same year, Billie collected five Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

But her voice isn't the only thing that makes this singer unique. Hoping to make a larger commentary about women's bodies in the industry, Eilish has made a point to decidedly set her own standards for the apparel she prefers. Consistently sporting baggier streetwear style, the singer carries on a tradition that originated with Black female artists in the 90s, and expands on it in her own way.

The "Bad Guy" artist consistently collabs with iconic fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, and is regularly reinventing a new look without fear of what people might think. Her creativity is irrefutable and it makes sense why fans are noticing.

Keep in mind, the singer has accomplished all of this in a few short years. For some of her most iconic looks so far, take a look below to help celebrate 19 years of Billie Eilish.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
All Green Everything

In Sept. 2019, the singer stepped out in the streets of New York wearing her iconic light green color from head to toe. Completely matching the roots of her hairstyle, Billie styles herself with intention!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
Sparkle Stand-out

Anything but ordinary, the "Lovely" singer really stood out at the 2019 American Music Awards wearing a plaid, beige and red outfit with a hood of sparkling gems covering her face. Down to a matching pair of plaid shoes, Billie came regal and modern!

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Confident Class

On her way to the Vanity Fair After-Party at the 92nd Academy Awards, the singer stopped to strike a pose in an all-black ensemble with lace details under an oversized black t-shirt and pant set. If the matching shades don't say it all, her pose certainly does.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Lil B & Space Buns

Billie opened the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert in an oversized Lil B t-shirt. Sporting mix-matched sneakers and her signature space buns, the singer brought the energy and the look!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
This Girl Is On Fire

While performing at the American Music Awards in 2019, Billie sang a rendition of her hit song "all the good girls go to hell" while sporting a black matching t-shirt and short set covered in red, sparkling flames. The only thing hotter than her translucent sunglasses featured up top is her fire tune! 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Colorful Camo

Before she was "The Bad Guy," she attended the film premiere of Everything Everything in 2017. Sporting a bold yellow t-shirt and some similar camo pants, Billie did anything but blend in.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM
Levitating Leader

Billie transcended time and space in this all lime green look at the CBS Radio We Can Survive concert in 2019. Even with an injury, Billie knows how to give a performance!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Track Suit Swag

Who ever said a track suit could be boring? Billie attended the Universal Music Group's 2020 Grammy afterparty in an incredible blue and red detailed track suit with an iconic pair of sneakers and bold sunglasses to match. If that's not enough, her green nails added a finishing touch.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Powerpuff Girl Power

Making more of a playful, light-hearted nod to childhood nostalgia, Billie wore the three iconic Powerpuff Girl characters on a vest and matching pants to the 36th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chanel Chic

For the 92nd annual Academy Awards, Billie wore Chanel head-to-toe with a beautiful white jacket and matching trousers. Lightly decorated with sporadic Chanel logos, the singer finished the look with black and white sneakers and matching gloves. 

JC Olivera/Getty Images
Outstanding Orange

Rocking this head-to-toe bold color, Billie stepped out for the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards in all orange. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Blue Meanies Drama

For day five at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, Billie wore a cartoon depiction of several Blue Meanies characters on her shirt and shorts with the words "Stella McCartney" written along the side of her outfit. Making a reference to the 1968 Beatles cartoon film, the Blue Meanies are music-hating beings, so they are perfect for concert attire.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Beige Beauty

To attend the Brit Awards in 2020, Billie wore an all beige outfit with soft red and black plaid detailing around the edges. To complete the look, the singer wore a translucent plastic hood in the shape of a bonnet to tie everything together.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Graffiti Casual

For the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego red carpet, Billie kept it casual in a colorful sweat suit decorated with graffiti and the iconic Powerpuff Girls. Finishing off the look, she wore a bold pair of white sunglasses and classic sneakers. 

Presley Ann/WireImage
Sailor Moon Homage

In 2019, Billie attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards sporting an all black ensemble with two angry depictions of the lead character from Sailor Moon on her clothes. Pairing her clothes with several layered cross necklaces and black, chunky sneakers, Billie owned the runway.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify
Rainbow Drip

Billie sported a rainbow head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit covered in rainbow logos to promote the launch of her Billie Eilish Experience presented by Spotify in 2019. The full coverage extended to a matching bucket hat and face covering—duh!

Jo Hale/Redferns
Green Machine

For Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2019, Billie rocked her usual shirt and short ensemble in lime green, but this time, it was decorated with different artistic renditions of her name. Paired perfectly with combat boots and shades, Billie brought the house down!

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic
Sporty Style

Billie opted for a classic white tee with an oversized jersey and matching shorts for the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park in 2019. Paired with a thick silver chain and details of her signature light green, Billie owned this chic 'fit.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Bad Guy

Combining a few of her signature themes for 2020, Billie sported accents of lime green under black baggy clothes for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Unique to the look is her patterned mask and long green fingernails.

