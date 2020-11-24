Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Related : 2020 Grammys: Must-See Red Carpet Moments

Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner!

The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The organization's Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including Dua Lipa, Gayle King, Mickey Guyton and Sharon Osbourne. Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle and Imogen Heap listed off a few of the contenders, as well.

With 84 categories, there will be a lot of trophies to hand out. Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home the honors. Luckily, the event is only two months away! The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network starting at Sunday, Jan. 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Trevor Noah will serve as host.

Ready to see which of your favorite artists made the cut? Scroll on to see the full list of nominees.