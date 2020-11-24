Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner!
The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The organization's Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including Dua Lipa, Gayle King, Mickey Guyton and Sharon Osbourne. Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle and Imogen Heap listed off a few of the contenders, as well.
With 84 categories, there will be a lot of trophies to hand out. Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home the honors. Luckily, the event is only two months away! The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network starting at Sunday, Jan. 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Trevor Noah will serve as host.
Ready to see which of your favorite artists made the cut? Scroll on to see the full list of nominees.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow
Expectations
Hyperspace
Jaime
25 Trips
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple
Big Their
Kyoto
The Steps
Brittany Howard
Grace Potter
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto"
"Lost in Yesterday"
"Not"
"Shameika"
"Stay High"
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush," Body Count
"Underneath," Code Orange
"The In-Between," In This Moment
"BloodMoney," Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of of the Axe) - Live," Power Trip
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death, Fontaines DC,
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Remixed Recording
"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)"
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)"
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)"
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)"
