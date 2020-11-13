Why Billie Eilish Fans Think Her "Therefore I Am" Music Video Is a Message to Her Haters

Related : Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer With Classy Video

Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters. She's too busy releasing new music.

The 18-year-old artist dropped her song "Therefore I Am" on Thursday, Nov. 12, and fans couldn't help but wonder if she was sending a subtle message to her trolls.

In the corresponding music video, Eilish could be seen running throughout an empty mall and stopping at a number of fast-food places, including Wetzel's Pretzels, Chipotle, Hot Dog on a Stick and a donuts and coffee shop.

As fans may recall, the "bad guy" star was body-shamed last month after a photo of her wearing a spaghetti-strap top and shorts, versus her typical (as she's put it) "baggy clothes," spread online. Many followers were quick to come to Eilish's defense, and the five-time Grammy winner posted a video by Chizi Duru about "normalizing real bodies." This wasn't the first time Eilish had been targeted, either. In fact, she'd addressed her critics several times before, including in her NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY video.