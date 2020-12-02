Miley Cyrus' Howard Stern Bombshells: FaceTime Sex, Sobriety and Liam Hemsworth

On Her Sobriety

At one point, the interview switched to the subject of Cyrus' sobriety. As fans will recall, Cyrus spoke about living a sober life earlier this year.

"It's the decision-making," Cyrus replied when asked how hard it was to get sober. "When I want to do something, I do it and there's just no question about it. So, it wasn't as challenging as it can be for a lot of people."

Although, she noted "the hardest times have been in this pandemic."

"I am always truthful," Cyrus shared. "And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven't gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic."

Cyrus recalled how she started her own Instagram Live show at the beginning of lockdown but how that soon "wore off." As she explained, "The dopamine—getting up every day, seeing the viewer count go up—it didn't do it for me anymore."

However, Cyrus said she doesn't "really like calling it a relapse." "I call it, I regressed," she explained, "because, it's really, for me, drinking hasn't been—that hasn't been my demon. But it does not get me going any further. If anything, it just makes me not reach my full potential, which is unacceptable to me. Like, I will not accept anyone or anything that causes me to not reach my fullest potential."

Cyrus said, "I don't consider myself an alcoholic." However, she said not living a sober life has impacted her relationships.

"It really, really affects my relationships," she said. "I'm not the best partner; I'm not the best daughter; I'm not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So if that's an alcoholic—if we're not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being—then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I'm not at my best."