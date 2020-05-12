Dua Lipa Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's DMs

It goes down in the DM!

Dua Lipa has revealed that she slid into her beau Anwar Hadid's DMs prior to the start of their relationship. While on Monday night's virtual episode of Watch What Happens Live, the singer opened up about the start of her romance with Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's younger brother.

"I have a confession to make...mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend," Dua told host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Lena Dunham. "I definitely did that."

When asked if that's how the relationship first started, Dua explained that they had actually met before the DM slide.

"No, we actually met at a barbecue," the star shared. "But then it carried on onto DMs."

Dua and Anwar first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, when they were spotted packing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. The couple made their debut at New York Fashion Week in September.