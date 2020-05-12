Dua Lipa Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's DMs

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 12, 2020 7:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It goes down in the DM!

Dua Lipa has revealed that she slid into her beau Anwar Hadid's DMs prior to the start of their relationship. While on Monday night's virtual episode of Watch What Happens Live, the singer opened up about the start of her romance with Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's younger brother.

"I have a confession to make...mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend," Dua told host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Lena Dunham. "I definitely did that."

When asked if that's how the relationship first started, Dua explained that they had actually met before the DM slide.

"No, we actually met at a barbecue," the star shared. "But then it carried on onto DMs." 

Dua and Anwar first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, when they were spotted packing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. The couple made their debut at New York Fashion Week in September.

Photos

Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

A few months later, Dua and Anwar made their red carpet debut at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Dua recently opened up about Anwar's sister, Gigi, having a baby. The artist was asked about the exciting news during a phone interview with The Edge NZ.

"Yeah! It's very exciting news," Dua said of the pregnancy announcement. "We're very, very excited."

Watch the video above to see Dua talk about her relationship with Anwar! And find out the celebs who scored a DM from Lena!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Watch What Happens Live
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.