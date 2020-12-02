We Need to Talk About Thirst Trap Charlie Puth More

"I always forget that peaches exist but mannnn every time I eat one it's such an experience..... Love it when drips down all over my face what a treat."
No, that's not a line from some Call Me By Your Name fan fiction. That oddly NSFW comment is coming straight from Charlie Puth's Twitter, a feed littered with sexual innuendos—"You ever just wanna pour a pumpkin spice latte all over your body?"—and witticisms begging for our attention.
And here's the thing: Charlie deserves more of our attention. Yes, he's a musical genius who knows the industry better than the back of his hand. Yes, he's written songs for Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Thomas Rhett and has teamed up with Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor and Wiz Khalifa for tracks of his own. But he's also the charmingly goofy guy next door who is candid AF about his woes.
"I don't think I've ever been in love," Charlie, who has been linked to Selena, Halston Sage and Charlotte Lawrence, recently admitted. "I've definitely been in lust but that's not the same thing. I don't know why I can't bring myself there, I know I can one day, it's just always been so hard for me."
Well Charlie, when you're ready, there are plenty of eager volunteers...
Until then, in honor of his 29th birthday, we're going to shower him with the love he craves. So stop runnin' round, runnin' round, runnin' round and feast your eyes on his best thirst traps yet.