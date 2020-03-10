There have been a lot of tributes to Paul Walker since the actor's life was tragically cut short in 2013 during the filming of Furious 7.

Such is the case when a loss is so acutely felt by everyone both in Hollywood and beyond, friends and fans alike.

But none managed to permeate the culture and allow us to pay tribute ourselves than the release of the hit song "See You Again" five years ago on March 10, 2015. As the lead single for the Furious 7 soundtrack, the Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth hip-hop ballad was originally written by the latter with a friend from college who'd perished in a 2012 motorcycle accident in mind before the filmmakers commissioned it as a means of sending off Walker and his character Brian O'Conner and added the rapper into the mix.

Not only did the song put Puth on the map, despite an initial desire to put a more established singer on the hook, but it became a powerful and emotional way for fans of Walker and the film franchise he left behind to mourn their fallen fave. It went on to spend 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, set the record for most-streamed track in a single day on Spotify in the United States, and become the best-selling song of 2015 worldwide.

In honor of five years of the heartfelt track, let's take a look at the five best tribute songs ever.