From "Baby" to Bona Fide Legend: Justin Bieber's 10 Biggest Accomplishments in the Last 10 Years

Justin Bieber has grown up before our very eyes.

In the decade since the pop singer made his debut at the 2010 American Music Awards—where he performed and won each of the four categories he was nominated for, including Artist of the Year—he's been through it. And though he's not been without his share of struggles (you try spending your teenage years as the biggest pop star on the planet) his career has been nothing short of holy. He's racked up awards, obliterated records, and secured himself a passionate fan base of Beliebers who've stayed true as the mop-topped "Baby" singer turned into a man.

With the Prince of Pop set to return to the AMA stage on Sunday, Nov. 22, for the first time since 2016, performing a medley that includes current hits "Lonely" and "Holy," we're feeling a little nostalgic. We're also wondering if he'll bookend his decade with another Artist of the Year win.