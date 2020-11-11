Heart of A Beat: Noah Cyrus and Jimmie Allen Break Down Their Hit "This Is Us"

Related : Noah Cyrus on Being Compared to Sister Miley

What happens when two musical forces come together to create? Pure magic, usually. But while we all get to enjoy the end result on repeat, we rarely hear about the steps the artists took to get there. In E! News' new series Heart of A Beat, the stars pull back the curtain on the collaborative process behind their hit songs.

Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus are bringing a little romance to Thanksgiving.

Just weeks after performing "This Is Us" live for the first time at the CMT Awards, it's been announced that the duo is bringing their dreamy collaboration to 34th Street as part of the 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Broadcast live on Nov. 26, the annual festivities may look a little different this year—don't count on any major crowd shots—but there will still be three full hours of music and entertainment for the whole family, making the Parade the ultimate party destination this November.

The performance at the Parade caps off a banner year for both the song, which was released just days before the world went into quarantine back in early March, and Allen. The newcomer made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 singles on country radio. And that was before "This Is Us" was released, becoming his fastest consumed single yet with upwards of 30 million streams.

And the industry's noticed. Allen is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 54th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, where he'll also be performing.