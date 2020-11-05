Nick and Joe Jonas' Birthday Tributes to Kevin Jonas Will Have You "Burnin' Up"

Related : Kevin Jonas' Brother Joe Is His Personal DJ!

We're a "sucker" for a good birthday message.

Kevin Jonas turned 33 years old on Thursday, Nov. 5 and received some love from his fellow JoBros. Joe Jonas, for instance, wished him a happy birthday and wrote, "love you like a brother," which received some laughs in the comments section considering, well, they are brothers.

"Miss you mate!" he wrote alongside a throwback photo of the duo. "Can't wait to hang when it's time! P.S. I can't tell if that's a mystery tooth or gum in your mouth."

Nick Jonas published a celebratory post, as well. "Happy birthday big bro," he added. "I miss you and love you man. @kevinjonas."

Of course, their younger brother, Frankie Jonas, sent along his kind words, too. "Love you dude," he wrote. "Happy birthday @kevinjonas you're such an inspiring father and brother. I'm so grateful for how close we've gotten. I can't wait for all the blessings in your future."