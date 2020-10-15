John CenaBillboard Music AwardsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Find out who was named winners at Wednesday night's show below!

By Cydney Contreras Oct 15, 2020 12:10 AMTags
MusicAwardsCelebritiesBillboard Music Awards
Related: Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things We're Stoked For!

Who's ready to get their dance on?

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are finally here, meaning it's time to find out who dominated the charts from 2019 to 2020, and it's about time. 

For the third year in a row, Kelly Clarkson hosts the show, but there are some major differences from the previous years she hosted. This time around she's performing her duties from the comfort of the Dolby Theater in sunny Los Angeles, Calif., instead of Las Vegas. 

Additionally, there's no live audience or red carpet for the traditionally star-studded event, as the production team is keeping in line with the COVID-19 restrictions. 

On the bright side, plenty of nominees are joining the show with live or pre-taped performances, because it wouldn't be the Billboard Awards without music. Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys and BTS are included in the roster of talented artists. 

To see which categories the stars were nominated for, check out our full list as it's updated in real time below!

photos
Billboard Music Awards 2020: See Every Star in Attendance

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

WINNER: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Trending Stories

1

John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Secret Ceremony

2

See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

3

Kailyn Lowry Drops Shocking Claim About Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

Rich Polk/NBC

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

photos
OMG Looks at the Billboard Music Awards

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone 

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott 

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift 

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone 

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Rich Polk/NBC

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran 

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd 

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd 

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker 

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid 

photos
Flashback: 2000 Billboard Music Awards

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch 

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion 

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott 

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

WINNER: Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett 

Related: Billboard Music Awards 2019 Fashion Round-Up

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett 

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood 

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion 

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait 

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots 

photos
The Billboard Music Awards' Former Couples

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones 

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos 

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello 

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West 

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West 

Christopher Polk/NBC

Top Soundtrack

"Aladdin"

"Descendants 3"

"Frozen II"

"K-12" by Melanie Martinez

"The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe 

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber, Changes

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid Free, Spirit

Summer Walker, Over It

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Kirk

Juice WRLD, Death Race For Love

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug, So Much Fun

Top Country Album

Kane Brown, Experiment

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Maren Morris, Girl

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers, III

Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Tool, Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Related: En Vogue Talk 2018 Billboard Awards Performance

Top Latin Album

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis

Farruko, Gangalee

Maluma, 11:11

Romeo Santos, Utopía

Sech, Sueños

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii, Tim

The Chainsmokers, World War Joy

Illenium, Ascend

Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Alan Walker, Different World

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Victory: Recorded Live

Casting Crowns, Only Jesus

Hillsong, United People

Skillet, Victorious

Kanye West, Jesus is King

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Long Live Love

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, Goshen

William McDowell, The Cry: A Live Worship Experience

Sunday Service Choir, Jesus Is Born

Kanye West, Jesus is King

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" 

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country" 

Top Radio Song

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care" 

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"

Top R&B Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Doja Cat & Tyga, "Juicy"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo, "Good As Hell"

The Weeknd, "Heartless" 

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone & Swae Lee ,"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Post Malone, "Wow." 

photos
Billboard Music Awards 2019: Candid Photos

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Old Dominion, "One Man Band"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" 

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons, "Bad Liar"

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker, "I Think I'm Okay"

Panic! At The Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Twenty One Pilots, "Chlorine"

Twenty One Pilots, "The Hype" 

Top Latin Song

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, "China"

Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaita"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, "Con Calma"

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny, "No Me Conoce"

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, "Close To Me"

Illenium & Jon Bellion, "Good Things Fall Apart"

Kygo x Whitney Houston, "Higher Love"

Marshmello ft. Chvrches, "Here With Me" 

Top Christian Song

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, "Raise A Hallelujah"

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, "Nobody"

Lauren Daigle, "Rescue"

For King & Country, "God Only Knows"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Top Gospel Song

Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"

Kanye West, "Closed on Sunday"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Kanye West, "On God"

Kanye West, "Selah"

Trending Stories

1

John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Secret Ceremony

2

See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

3

Kailyn Lowry Drops Shocking Claim About Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

4

Reign Disick Has Taken His Mohawk to the Next Level: See the Pics

5
Exclusive

Hoda Kotb Says a Shocking Letter About Her Kids Was Sent to Her Home