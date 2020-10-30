Ciara Came Through Drippin’ as Cardi B for Her Epic Halloween Costume

From the top, make it drop 'cause Ciara is winning Halloween once again!
We didn't think anything could top her couples costume with husband Russell Wilson from last year, when they dressed as Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the Louvre Museum. However, Ciara went all out this year as another iconic singer.
The mom of three recreated Cardi B's lavish Invasion of Privacy album cover for her Halloween look. And it has Cardi's seal of approval.
Ciara shared the final costume on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 30, complete with the exact same black-and-white checkered retro outfit from Christian Cowan's fall 2018 collection.
She captioned it, "CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise." That surprise was Ciara's son, Future Zahir Wilburn, dressed as Cardi's husband Offset in cool shades, a black denim jacket and gold chains. Rapping runs in the fam as the 6-year-old's dad is musician Future.
Cardi was blown away by the honor. The "WAP" rapper wrote on Insta, "I'm gagging! I love it! I'm so hype!"
She continued explaining why she likes it like that: "I've always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!"
Invasion of Privacy was released in April 2018, and we have not been able to get "Bodak Yellow" out of our heads ever since.
Fans have yet to see what Cardi will wear for Halloween this weekend. In 2019, she bore all with her skimpy Poison Ivy outfit featuring a 7-foot-long red wig. She called the getup "Money Ivy," because she makes money move obviously.
We're holding our breath to see if Cardi will wear coordinating costumes with Offset, considering she filed for divorce in September. But they madeout and made up at her 28th birthday party in Vegas a few weeks later, so it's certainly been a rocky season for the off-again, on-again spouses.
Ciara clearly still ships the couple. And when paying homage to Cardi in her look, she got all the details right, down to her crimped yellow hair and white cat-eye sunglasses. Ciara showed off a "Vote" manicure as well.
Halle Berry said it was *chefs kiss* while bestie Vanessa Bryant wrote, "Yaaas! Came through drippin' as Cardi. You and Future look so good. So cute!" with flame emojis.
On the other hand, Russell appears to be benched from Halloween this year. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was nowhere in sight, perhaps prepping for his football game against the 49ers on Sunday.
He is more in love with Ciara now than ever, as he wished her a happy 35th birthday on Oct. 25 with a touching note. Russell wrote, "You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love."
He's the Jay-Z to her Beyoncé, even if he wasn't the Offset to her Cardi.
