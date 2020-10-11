Cardi B Kisses Offset During Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Filing for Divorce

In true Cardi B fashion, her 28th birthday celebration was lavish and over-the-top.
The "WAP" rapper jet set off to Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a fun and festive b-day with her friends and—wait for it—ex, Offset. The two, who broke up last month after Cardi filed for divorce, appeared to get cozy on Saturday, Oct. 10.
In fact, Offset shared several behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram Stories, which showed the Grammy winner dancing, laughing and having a good time. In his short clips, the "Press" rapper was dolled up with glam makeup and hair. She kept her outfit casual, though, as she rocked a grey asymmetrical bodysuit.
Later in the night, the two were photographed kissing and packing on the PDA.
While it's unclear if the duo has officially reconciled their romance, a source revealed that Offset not only put his love on display but he bought the star a Rolls Royce truck for her birthday.
According to TMZ, the Rolls Royce featured a special design on the inside that was an homage to their 2-year-old daughter. Offset reportedly got Kulture's name embroidered onto the seats.
That wasn't the only romantic gesture the Migos member did for Cardi's birthday. Early Saturday, the birthday girl took to Instagram to show off a billboard of her and Kulture decked out in pink. "Happy birthday mommy," a message read on the massive sign. "Love, Kulture."
"Thank you sir... I love it," Cardi captioned her post. It didn't take long for her millions of followers to assume Offset surprised her with the gift.
Just last month, Cardi candidly opened up about being single after going live on OnlyFans.
"I could date any man I want," she said in September, according to People. "My DMs are flooded. I don't actually want to date nobody... I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy."
She also discussed her divorce, saying, "You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn't wait until he cheated on me again... I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."
At the time, she mentioned that she and Offset broke up on good terms. "I don't have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all," she explained. "I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me."
Before going on OnlyFans, the star took to Instagram Live in early September to talk about her divorce head-on.
"I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear," she said at the time. "This time, I wasn't crying... Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating..."
"I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f--king complete lie," she continued. "That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls--t."
As for why she decided to end things? Cardi shared, "I just got tired of f--king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."
On Monday, Sept. 14, news broke that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Ga. Per the online court documents, obtained by E! News, the rapper and her legal team described the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
However, by the looks of Cardi's recent birthday celebration, it looks like the duo just might give their relationship another shot.