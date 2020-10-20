Emily in ParisZac EfronBillie EilishPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kelsea Ballerini's Most Honest Confessions Prove She's a Relatable Queen

Need another reason to respect 2020 CMT Music Awards nominee Kelsea Ballerini? See the country music singer’s honest yet totally relatable social media posts.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 20, 2020 4:00 PMTags
MusicCelebritiesKelsea BalleriniCMT Awards
When it comes to celebrities who keep it real online, Kelsea Ballerini may just be a legend.

While pop culture fans love her hits like "Miss Me More," "homecoming queen?" and "Peter Pan," the country music singer has also developed a large, loyal fan base on social media thanks to her honest and relatable posts. 

One week, the 27-year-old is posing in a bathing suit she purchased from her local Target. The next week, she's documenting her "weekly date" to the Chick-fil-A drive thru. Spoiler alert: She loves the nuggets and waffle fries.

And while she may be nominated for multiple awards at the 2020 CMT Music Awards airing Wednesday, Oct. 21, this singer enjoys documenting her totally normal life for her fans. And guess what? The best may be yet to come.

"Sooooo y'all. aren't. ready. and neither am I," Kelsea shared on Twitter back on Oct. 12. "I Just—have some things I'm looking forward to sharing with you. I've been a safe but busy [bee]."

She added, "Some performances, some surprises. I need to go refill my teapot now, seems I've spilled."

photos
Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Until more tea is revealed, keep scrolling below to see why so many fans can't get enough of Kelsea, both on and off the music stage.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Fighting for What's Right

After a Michigan country music radio station revealed that they can't play two female artists in a row, Kelsea had to speak up. 

"To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I'm really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules," she wrote on Twitter. "It's unfair and it's incredibly disappointing."

"I say this having been one of the few women who have been really embraced by country radio and having watched some of the bigger networks (and some of my friends that are pd's and high up) make real changes in their programming to make it look more balanced. I am grateful. BUT. There is still inequality in airplay for women and tweets like this prove it," Kelsea added on Instagram. "And it's my job to say it out loud and post about it, because of the girls moving to Nashville ( or wherever) that are ready to outrun and outwork and outplay everyone."

Instagram
Body Positivity

Back in July 2020, Kelsea sparked an honest conversation about body image.

"I don't know about you but WOW I have been pretty hard on myself," she wrote. "Between the stress of the unknown, the heaviness of reality, and being home not knowing what to do with all this time off tour...my body and weight have gone back and forth a lot these last few months."

"I'm sharing this, not because I'm feeling 100%, but because I'm remembering the things I'm control of—my health and the way I feel being one of those things," Kelsea continued. "If you've been silently insecure about the way your body has handled this year, you're not alone and I'm sending you a big hug. Have the best weekend, and know you're beautiful just as you are."

Instagram
Can't Stop the Beat

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Kelsea proved to fans that she was getting creative in making new music. "Makin' music the 2020 way," she wrote on Instagram while in her closet. 

Instagram
Crazy for Chick-fil-A

"Have I been taking myself on a weekly date to the @chickfila drive thru? Yes. It's my highlight of 2020," Kelsea confessed on instagram

But wait, there's more! The singer also loves some McDonald's. "I would just like to casually throw my name in the hat for the next collab you do," she tweeted to the chain. "I've been working on my rendition of the 'I'm lovin it' theme song for years and would truly challenge anyone to a nugget eating contest with complete confidence."

John Shearer/WireImage
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

On Sept. 1, 2020, Kelsea learned she didn't receive any nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards. She turned her disappointment into a motivating message to her fans.

"Last time this happened, I wrote 'homecoming queen?' the next day about the feeling," she wrote. "Something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always."

Instagram
Slowing the Spread

When Chase Rice performed a concert during COVID-19, Kelsea wasn't afraid to speak out and tell fans she was waiting to return to the stage when it was safe. 

"Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people's health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now," she shared on Twitter. "@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait."

Instagram
Best Dressed

When dressing up for Halloween 2019, Kelsea didn't disappoint. "Happy Halloween from Napa, where I have never felt more myself," she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Date Night Done Right

While fans love the shots of Kelsea with husband Morgan Evans, their date nights are pretty irresistible. "Drive ins aren't cancelled, and that's the tea. (they played Grease)," Kelsea wrote to her fans who immediately received FOMO. 

Instagram
Burnin' Up

Sure, Kelsea has met countless musicians in her long career. But hanging out with the Jonas Brothers? Unforgettable! "Only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet & greet," the country singer shared on Instagram. "Swipe for my 2008 contest entry from DEEP IN THE ARCHIVES OK GOODBYE."

 

Instagram
Where's the Beach

When it was time to pose in a bikini for two million Instagram followers after working out with celeb trainer Erin Oprea, Kelsea chose a purple bikini from Target. Stars: They're just like us!

Award Show Prep

Hours before the 2019 Grammys, Kelsea had one thing on her mind: Where's the Starbucks coffee?

Mark your calendars! The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

