Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

The wait is over!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just revealed the name of their newborn baby girl. Introducing... Khai!

Gigi debuted the unique moniker in a very subtle way—by adding "khai's mom" to her Instagram bio on Jan. 21.

The supermodel shared the news exactly four months after announcing their daughter's arrival. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn wrote in a Sept. 23 tweet. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," he added. "Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hours later, Gigi posted another glimpse of the couple's daughter. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the 25-year-old wrote. "So in love."

In the months since, Gigi has kept fans up to date on her motherhood experience, all while sticking to their commitment to privacy. Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.