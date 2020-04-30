Watch Gigi Hadid Finally Confirm She's Pregnant in Heartfelt Video

by Pamela Avila & McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 3:09 PM
Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she's going to be a mama!
Days after news broke that the 25-year-old is pregnant and expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, fans are finally getting the details they so crave. On Thursday, April 30, Hadid gave an interview to Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed the exciting update for the very first time.
"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she gushed in a sneak peek from The Tonight Show.
"Especially during this time," Gigi, who is reportedly pregnant with a baby girl, added, "it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."
Fallon also congratulated Zayn, saying, "Tell him [that] if you guys need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I'll make sure you guys are taken care of."
"He'll have the best Uncle Jimmy!" Gigi responded.
Most recently, the couple celebrated the model's 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and other friends. In discussing her party with Fallon, Gigi also shared some insight into her pregnancy cravings.
"I eat a everything bagel a day and so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel, but then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the 'Cake Boss,' made my cake," she recalled, later adding, "I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake."
Gigi Hadid / Instagram
Her birthday also marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of her relationship on social media after the two reconciled late last year.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance," an E! News source shared at the time. "She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed."
The two have been on-again and off-again since they sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2015.
Watch Gigi's full announcement in the video above.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.
