Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo With Zayn Malik and Their Newborn Daughter

It was a very happy Halloween for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, Gigi shared the very first photo of her and Zayn's newborn daughter, who the supermodel gave birth to in September.
In the picture, Gigi is dressed as Samus Aran from the video game Metroid in a cool blue bodysuit. Her former One Direction bandmate boyfriend rocked a sweater with green and black accents, making him a member of Harry Potter's Slytherin house. The couple leaned into the fandom theme further by dressing up their baby up like iconic Marvel superhero, The Hulk.
This is the first time that Gigi has posted a full photo of their baby, whose name has yet to be revealed to fans. The couple, however, kept the baby's face private by putting a digital sticker on the photo.
The couple's desire for privacy is why they chose to spend time on Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm following the birth of their baby.
"They feel peaceful staying there for now," an insider told E! News earlier this month. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."
This month, Yolanda also shared a photo of her first grandchild.
On a photo of the new baby's hand, Yolanda wrote on Instagram, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl. she is an angel sent to us from above."
In April, Gigi announced she was expecting a baby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Of experiencing her pregnancy with her mom and Zayn by her side during the coronavirus pandemic, she told the talk show host, "It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."
Now, the baby is here, and it's a whole new kind of joy—even if Zayn and Gigi want to keep most of the special moments they share as a family to themselves.