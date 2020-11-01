Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo With Zayn Malik and Their Newborn Daughter

Related : Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body

It was a very happy Halloween for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Gigi shared the very first photo of her and Zayn's newborn daughter, who the supermodel gave birth to in September.

In the picture, Gigi is dressed as Samus Aran from the video game Metroid in a cool blue bodysuit. Her former One Direction bandmate boyfriend rocked a sweater with green and black accents, making him a member of Harry Potter's Slytherin house. The couple leaned into the fandom theme further by dressing up their baby up like iconic Marvel superhero, The Hulk.

This is the first time that Gigi has posted a full photo of their baby, whose name has yet to be revealed to fans. The couple, however, kept the baby's face private by putting a digital sticker on the photo.

The couple's desire for privacy is why they chose to spend time on Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm following the birth of their baby.