Why Drew Barrymore Says Her Dating App Experience Was a "Car Wreck"

Drew Barrymore is swiping left on the whole dating app experience.

The 45-year-old actress revealed her cringey moments on mobile matching services during the Sept. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The Never Been Kissed star said she used the app Raya for a bit but didn't have any luck.

"I got stood up," she recalled. "I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great.' It was a car wreck."

While she said she did "terribly" on the app, Barrymore noted she still loved "being able to be in the conversation."

"I definitely had fun with it," she continued. "And I've always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that. So, I thought online dating my satiate that desire. Yeah no, it was a real wakeup call."

The 50 First Dates actress also said there were a lot of celebrities and "exciting people" on the platform. However, she didn't drop any names. As for the guy who stood her up, she said he was a restaurant owner.