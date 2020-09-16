Drew Barrymore Admits to "Swearing Off Men" for the Last 5 Years

Drew Barrymore has zero interest in going on 50 first dates...or any first dates, for that matter.

In conversation with Jane Fonda on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Charlie's Angels actress revealed she understands why the Oscar winner—a personal heroine of Drew's—has apparently "sworn off men." Drew, after all, is in the exact same boat.

Drew, who said she loves how Jane is now spending her time on friends, family, and philanthropy work, went on to share more details about her dating life. "I'm not closed for business," she explained, "but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open [up,] I just can't fit it in."

While Jane may be pressing pause on her love life, she joked that she's "all for" Drew squeezing in an "affair or two" into her busy schedule.