Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Reveals Her Dancing With the Stars Role Model for Parenthood

Lindsay Arnold is exchanging ballrooms for nurseries.

More than four months after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Sam Cusick, the Dancing With the Stars pro is opening up about her journey to motherhood. And while the 26-year-old is taking a break from dancing this season, that doesn't mean Lindsay has forgotten about her co-stars.

"I definitely miss my DWTS family!" she exclusively told E! News. "That show has been a part of my life for eight years now, so it is definitely crazy not being there this season. But I'm also over the moon excited about this next chapter in my life and will have so much fun cheering on my friends all season long!"

When it comes to her ballroom crew, Lindsay admits that she looks up to all of the dancers who are moms and dads. There is one parent, however, that may be a step above the rest.

"Peta Murgatroyd has been such a huge role model for me," Lindsay shared. "She has shown me how it is totally possible to be an incredible mom as well as a successful girl boss and I love that."