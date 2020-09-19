Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Reveals Her Dancing With the Stars Role Model for Parenthood

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lindsay Arnold is exchanging ballrooms for nurseries.
More than four months after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Sam Cusick, the Dancing With the Stars pro is opening up about her journey to motherhood. And while the 26-year-old is taking a break from dancing this season, that doesn't mean Lindsay has forgotten about her co-stars.
"I definitely miss my DWTS family!" she exclusively told E! News. "That show has been a part of my life for eight years now, so it is definitely crazy not being there this season. But I'm also over the moon excited about this next chapter in my life and will have so much fun cheering on my friends all season long!"
When it comes to her ballroom crew, Lindsay admits that she looks up to all of the dancers who are moms and dads. There is one parent, however, that may be a step above the rest.
"Peta Murgatroyd has been such a huge role model for me," Lindsay shared. "She has shown me how it is totally possible to be an incredible mom as well as a successful girl boss and I love that."
Lindsay isn't the only DWTS pro expecting a baby this year. Close friend Witney Carson also revealed in July that she is expecting a baby boy with husband Carson McAllister.
The timing couldn't be more perfect for two friends who have known each other since grade school.
"Witney and I have been friends since we were eight years old and have been able to share so many incredible experiences together throughout life and our career!" Lindsay explained. "I think we both can agree that pregnancy is the most special of all and I feel so grateful that I have her to go through this with."
At this time, Lindsay admitted to E! News that she doesn't have a baby name picked out just yet. As for the nursery, it's still a work in progress.
Looking ahead, Lindsay can't help but feel excited about her future. She praised her husband who has helped the professional dancer "remain calm through all the changes going on in the world and in my body."
And when her baby girl arrives, Lindsay has one dream she hopes will become a reality.
"I just want her to know that she is loved and supported unconditionally by her parents!" the mom-to-be shared. "I cannot wait to be her biggest fan in everything she does!"