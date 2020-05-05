Why Celebs Are Obsessed With Theragun—and You Will Be Too

It's this mindset that led to the company's launch of four new percussive therapy devices. The first thing you should know? They're quiet.

"The noise has been a constant battle for us," says Dr. Wersland. "With this new series, we made a brushless, magnet-driven motor. Because it's driven by magnets and not gears grinding on each other, it hums. And the harder the magnets are pushed together, the more power you create. When you drive it into your body, the motor revs up to meet that force so now you don't have the lag. The motor is quieter, the products are lighter and just a little bit smaller."

The new percussive line features the Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini. "The Mini fits in your purse and is strong, powerful and quiet," Dr. Wersland notes. "I was using it at the Dallas airport and no one knew what was I doing. I did it on the plane and did my hip-flexors and you couldn't hear it!" Both the Pro and Elite models feature Bluetooth technology that allows you to connect the device to an app, and the app communicates with the screen on the device. The app also collects data on your steps throughout the day and your heart rate via any complementary health app you may be using, which then informs your Theragun to build a special protocol for you, and runs the device from your phone.

"What's cool and practical about that is, if you just got back from a run and it's the first one, two, three times you use the product, the product on the app will guide you through the muscles to use from your run: how long to use it there, how much pressure to apply, what frequency you need to use it at, what attachment to use," Dr. Wersland explains. "It really is the next step for us as a tech-wellness company to incorporate this new, really intelligent, useful technology and apply it to these wellness products we have. We have so many people across the world who use our products, but a lot of their questions are like, 'My feet hurt or my knees hurt from a run, what do I do?' Now we have those protocols accessible to them."

Which brings us back to that original goal of getting a Theragun into the hands of everyone who needs one. But there's something else Dr. Wersland wants you to know: if you're intimidated by it, you really should just try it.

"For us, getting people under the gun really convinces them of what this is. There's nothing on the planet that makes you feel this way, and there's something about what this does," says Dr. Wersland. "I had a cerebral palsy patient wheel up to me at the Crossfit games. She had her legs strapped to her wheelchair because if she took them off, her knees would extend and rise up because her quads were so tight. It was the first time I'd worked on anyone with cerebral palsy, so I said, 'I'm going to let you do this, and I'm going to show you what to do.' By the time she was done, she had tears in her eyes and said she had never experienced relief like this, but she was really apprehensive because her legs were sore and even the touch was sometimes too much. She's now a spokesperson for us.

"I've experienced that so many times," he continues. "But I say that if you're apprehensive, just try it."

If you'd like to try a Theragun for yourself, shop the new line below!