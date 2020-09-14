Chrishell Stause Reveals Which Selling Sunset Star She Could Beat on DWTS

Happy Dancing With the Stars day!
Season 29 of ABC's hit dance competition series premieres tonight, and Monday, Sept. 14's Daily Pop made sure to get the scoop on what's to come from host Tyra Banks and a contestant any avid Netflix user is sure to recognize, Chrishell Stause.
Tyra, who's also serving as an executive producer on DWTS, told E!'s Victor Cruz that she's prepared to "bring a little fierceness," along with her signature "smize" to the ballroom.
"That's about it in terms of the moves because I'm not a choreography girl," she added. "I'm more freestyle!"
Lucky for Tyra, most of the dancing will be left up to the celebrity cast members like Cheer's Monica Aldama, retired NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Skai Jackson, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tiger King's Carole Baskin.
Tyra revealed that she's particularly excited for the CEO of Big Cat Rescue to compete, and that her jaw dropped when she heard the announcement.
"I was like, 'Ohhh, y'all want a lot of people to watch this show, huh? I see!'" Tyra told Victor, laughing. "I was obsessed with Tiger King so when I heard her name I was like, 'Yup. Everybody's gonna be obsessed with watching her!'"
Selling Sunset star Chrishell is also set to compete on DWTS, and though she admitted to Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester that's she's pretty competitive, "I'm really at the stage where I just hope that I can pull this off and not fall on my face."
"Right now I know there's some stiff competition," Chrishell added. "I mean, Johnny Weir, come on!"
Chrishell is obviously no stranger to being on TV, but as she explained to E!, something about Dancing With the Stars has been particularly refreshing.
"I love how positive the show is and how aspirational it is," Chrishell expressed. "So I love to get away from the drama. I want to go have fun, I wanna immerse myself in this experience and just have the best time."
But if she had to pick a Selling Sunset co-star to compete against?
"Let's see..." Chrishell said in response to Justin's inquiry. "I have seen Christine's dance skills. I think I could beat her."
Now that we'd like to see.
Chrishell went on to explain that she's still a real estate agent—thankfully, she was able to enlist a few of her fellow Oppenheim Group team members to "pick up some slack" on her end while she films DWTS—even though some Selling Sunset viewers (ahem, Chrissy Teigen) are convinced that the gig is fake.
Chrishell's own clients have even questioned her legitimacy before!
"That has happened so many times, where they show up and they're like, 'Oh my god, I didn't think it would actually be you!'" Chrishell explained. "Like, it's my listing!"
Watch the complete Dancing With the Stars primer in the above clip.