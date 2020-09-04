Why Brie Larson Almost Turned Down Captain Marvel Multiple Times

You never know what's going on behind the scenes.
Brie Larson started a YouTube channel earlier this year to give fans an unfiltered look into the life of a Hollywood star. From videos about her different roles to more low-key content about her day-to-day routines, she's holding nothing back when it comes to a backstage pass into her psyche.
On Thursday, the Captain Marvel star posted a video about her old Hollywood auditions. She keeps a giant list on her phone of all of the roles she didn't book, things she booked after being told no, and of course the big career making roles that eventually made her a Marvel superhero.
"So for Captain Marvel, I remember getting a call when I was shooting Kong [Skull Island], and I was in Australia at that point filming," she shared of the moment. "I remember they called and they said Marvel is interested in you playing Captain Marvel, and I said, 'Oh I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I can handle that.'"
She told her team to tell them no and they agreed with her wishes. Then, Marvel called another time to see if she would change her mind, but she stuck to her earlier desires and passed on the iconic role once again.
"Then they called a third time and was like 'Are you sure?'" she revealed. "So the point is ever time I was like 'Tell them no' and I thought my team was telling them no, they were not because I think they were like 'She would be great at this.'"
Brie also shared the problem that she's always struggled with that made it hard for her to accept roles and other opportunities like this throughout her career.
"I have a problem with when I'm filming...always its been like this, and partly is why I was broke all the time because I couldn't multi-task. If I'm on a job and I'm playing a character, I can't self-tape. I can't do anything else. I can only do one job at a time, I have my body in this character and I can't think about something else. So they were like 'let's just wait until this is over.'"
Thankfully Brie's team knows her better than she knows herself and she was able to step into the Captain Marvel franchise and made it her own. The rest, as they say, is history!