10 Powerful Captain Marvel Movie Posters Revealed

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 9:35 AM
Can't get enough Captain Marvel? You're in luck.
Marvel Studios just released 10 new posters to promote the upcoming blockbuster, hitting theaters nationwide March 8. Set in the early 1990s, Captain Marvel follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful superheroes.
Kevin Feige produced Captain Marvel, which was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and the late Stan Lee served as executive producers. Nicole Perlman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse wrote the story, and Boden, Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer wrote the screenplay.
Weeks ago, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise money to send girls to see the movie. It's surpassed its $20,000 goal, and Captain America himself (Chris Evans) even donated to it.
Here are all the new movie posters:
Brie Larson plays the super-strong Captain Marvel, who can fly and fire photonic blasts from her hands.
Samuel L. Jackson plays the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent—long before he lost his left eye.
Gemma Chan plays a Kree sniper on the Starforce team.
Jude Law—whose character has yet to be identified—plays Carol's mentor.
Annette Bening plays a mysterious character who rescues Carol and makes her part Kree.
Ben Mendelsohn plays the shape-shifting leader of the alien Skrulls, who is working undercover within S.H.I.E.L.D.
Lashana Lynch plays an Air Force pilot and Carol's best friend.
Clark Gregg plays a rookie S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.
The CGI alien may look like an ordinary house cat, but it's so much more than that. He's a Flerken.
Djimon Hounsou plays a Kree mercenary and Starforce's second-in-command.
As Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios' first female-led film, it is being released on International Woman's Day during Women's History Month. Larson will reprise her character in Avengers: Endgame Apr. 27 along with Evans and more actors from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Are you planning to see Captain Marvel in theaters? Sound off in the comments!
