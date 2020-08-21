Candace Cameron Bure Subtly Reacts to Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence

Candace Cameron Bure is surely keeping Lori Loughlin in her thoughts as she faces her future behind bars.
After a federal judge sentenced the actress to two months in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scheme on Friday, Aug. 21, Lori's Fuller House co-star took to social media with a subtle reaction to the news.
When an Instagram user commented on a post, "They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in - ugh," Candace simply responded with a sad face emoji.
Lori's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is facing five months in prison. Additionally, he has been ordered to complete two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine. Lori will also serve two years of supervised release, but only has to complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine.
Since her arrest in March 2019, Lori's onscreen family has said they are actively supporting her behind the scenes.
"It's too personal to us," Candace shared during a 2019 appearance on Today with Jodie Sweetin. "We'd never want to talk about someone that is a dear and close friend. But I think I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."
Then at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards that same year, Candace, Jodie and Andrea Barber accepted the award for Favorite Funny TV Show with a heartfelt nod to the publicly maligned star.
"Where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love and a loving family sticks together no matter what," Candace remarked at the time. "They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets."
During today's sentencing hearing, Lori addressed her involvement with a rare statement.
Referencing the lengths she and Mossimo went to fraudulently secure their daughters' admissions to the University of Southern California, the 56-year-old told the judge in part, "I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically."
She then vowed to "use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life."
Both Lori and Mossimo must surrender to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons by Nov. 19.