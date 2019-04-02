Candace Cameron Bure Shows Support for Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Scandal

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 11:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lori Loughlin has a loyal friend in Candace Cameron Bure.

As the college admissions scandal continues to make headlines across the country, many are quick to criticize and judge those at the center of the controversy.

But when appearing on Today's fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Candace decided to address the stories surrounding her Fuller House co-star.

"It's too personal to us," she shared while sitting next to Jodie Sweetin. "We'd never want to talk about someone that is a dear and close friend. But I think I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."

Candace's words come after the Fuller House cast attended the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards where they accepted the award for Favorite Funny TV Show.

Photos

Fuller House Is Here: Behind-the-Scenes Pics from the Netflix Revival

When receiving Nickelodeon's orange blimp, Candace may have addressed their co-star without naming names.

Candace Cameron-Bure, Lori Loughlin

David Livingston/Getty Images

"Where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love and a loving family sticks together no matter what," she shared at the family-friendly event. "They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets."

She added, "And a loving family that also sticks together, also celebrates the really good times."

Back in March, about 50 people including Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted in what federal authorities have called a scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities.

Until their next court date tomorrow, the famous couple has been keeping a low profile in Southern California.

In fact, Lori was photographed for the first time over the weekend when she traveled to Orange County and met up with friends. She was later spotted taking a yoga class near Brentwood, Calif.

Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda airs weekdays at 10 a.m. only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Today , Lori Loughlin , Candace Cameron Bure , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Princes Charlotte

If You Have Royal Baby Fever, Take a Look Back at Princess Charlotte's Baby Album

Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Dorit Kemsley, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Dorit Kemsley Feels Like She's "Stabbed in the Heart 10 Times" With RHOBH Puppygate Drama

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

You'll Never Guess The Bachelor Star Who Almost Joined The Hills Reboot

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Her Struggles With Anxiety and Depression

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Now on Instagram

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.