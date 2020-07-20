Nicki MinajRoyalsNaya RiveraPeacockPhotosVideos

From Sonja Morgan to Kim Zolciak, See the Real Housewives' Biggest Transformations

Real Housewives of New York's Sonja Morgan recently debuted a pricey facelift. Check out her transformation, along with other Bravolebrities' before and afters!
By Allison Crist Jul 20, 2020 9:40 PMTags
The Real Housewives Of New JerseyThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryTransformationThe Real Housewives of Potomac
Related: Sonja Morgan Reveals Details on Her Face & Neck Lift

The Real Housewives are certainly no strangers to switching up their looks from time to time!

Whether they're trying out a new hairstyle, getting a little filler or even going under the knife for plastic surgery, the ladies of Bravo's various franchises—from New Jersey to Beverly Hills and everywhere in between— always want to look their best. And we don't blame them!

While some ladies maintain secrecy about how they've upgraded their appearances, others are open about what procedures they've had done. Take RHONY favorite Sonja Morgan for example!

The Real Housewives of New York star recently debuted a $75,000 facelift and neck lift courtesy of NYC plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. Morgan revealed the news on Daily Pop, telling E! host Justin Sylvester that she underwent the surgery after filming wrapped on season 12 of RHONY

photos
The Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes Ever

"My face is my money," Morgan said. "Well first my mouth is my money and like to say my ass-ets are my money, too!"

In honor of the Morgan's revamp, check out her and other Bravolebrity's transformations by scrolling through the below gallery! Some of the Housewives' before and after pics may surprise you.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

RHONY's Sonja Morgan Debuts $75,000 Facelift

2

Troian Bellisario Had "Anxiety" at Meghan Markle & Harry's Wedding

3

Britney Spears Reveals Why She's Saying Goodbye to Her Signature Glam

Watch
"Real Housewives" Who Have Powered Through Heartbreak
Instagram/E!
Sonja Morgan: Real Housewives of New York Pre-Season 12 vs. Post-Season 12

Following five months of filming The Real Housewives of New York season 12, Sonja Morgan paid a visit to NYC plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono for a $75,000 facelift and neck lift. The 56-year-old revealed the news on Daily Pop, telling E! host Justin Sylvester, that Dr. Jacono's particular procedure is different because "he goes under the muscle, which keeps the skin attached to the muscle so all the blood vessels are still attached and very vibrant and alive."

Bravo
Lisa Rinna:Real Housewvies of Beverly Hills Season 5 vs. Season 8

Even before she starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, this reality star was familiar with fillers and other beauty procedures. However this time around, according to People, the former model is taking notes from her fellow housewife Erika Jayne and made the shocking decision to get hair extensions after 20 years of rocking her signature bob.

Bravo
Kim Zolciak-Biermann: Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 1 vs Don't Be Tardy

This Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been rumored to have her lips and nose done, and while the blonde bombshell admits to having "had a boob job and I've had a hernia fixed," she says the rest is all natural. In an interview with E! News, the mother of six brushed off the rumors, saying, "I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I'm open about it."

Bravo, Jay Sullivan/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel: Real Housewives of New York Season 1 vs Season 8

Fans of the Skinny Girl entrepreneur have followed her many life changes since she began starring on the Real Housewives of New York in 2008, but one change that left the housewife feeling a lot lighter was her decision to remove the breast implants she had gotten in 2005. She told Life & Style afterwards, "Now I feel comfortable."

Bravo
Vicki Gunvalson: Real Housewives of Orange County Season 1 vs Season 11

The O.G. of the O.C., this Real Housewives of Orange County star is as open about her plastic surgery as she is about her dating life.

Bravo, Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Caroline Manzo: Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 vs Manzo'd With Children

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star had her day under the knife when she underwent a tummy tuck at the age of 39, but says those days are all but done. According to Bravo, the reality star said, "I'm 52, and I don't want to compete with my daughter. I want to look like her mother, not a science project."

Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 vs Season 7

Since starring in season one of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this Brit has won the hearts of the many with her sense of humor and timeless beauty. While some of that youthful appearance is due to a healthy amount of fillers and botox, the rest is simply attributed to her carefree personality.

Bravo, Jay Sullivan/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ramona Singer: Real Housewives of New York Season 1 vs Season 8

This Real Housewives of New York star credits her good looks to great genes, a healthy lifestyle and, of course, a multitude of beauty treatments. And while those countless hours have contributed to her "art of aging," the blonde set the records straight about whether any of that involved going under the knife on her blog. The simple answer? No.

Bravo, Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jacqueline Laurita: Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 vs. Season 7

This Real Housewives of New Jersey star is used to going under the knife, but that doesn't mean she doesn't get nervous about it­—especially when it comes to her implants. In 2017 she told People,"I was always paranoid about popping the silicone whenever I put any pressure on my chest."

Bravo, Todd Williamson/Getty Images for National Women's History Museum
NeNe Leakes: Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 1 vs Season 9

Since joining the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, this TV personality has undergone her fair share of changes in her life, both in her career and her appearance. Most recently, the outspoken author snapped back at critics, telling Andy Cohen on the set of Watch What Happens Live, "I got my nose done first of all because I can and I will and I will get it done again if I want to."

Bravo
Tamra Judge: Real Housewives of Orange County Season 3 vs Season 11

There is no shame in going under the knife according to this Real Housewives of Orange County beauty. While she initially played coy about her beauty regiment, this star is laying it all out on the table after having a face lift, or as she would put it, "a comeback." The fitness guru told her followers, "I'm open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that's what you want...... It's just not for me!"

Bravo, Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sonja Morgan: Real Housewives of New York Season 3 vs Season 8

This blonde was a late comer to the Real Housewives of New York, but she had no trouble getting up close and personal in just a short time. From her self-professed love of sex toys to her vaginal rejuvenation, this glamorous gal is definitely an open book.

Bravo, Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Teresa Giudice: Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 vs Season 7

Like her many costars, the Real Housewives of New Jersey has gone under the knife for a breast augmentation but her toned and fit body can be attributed to the rigorous workout routine  she grew accustomed to while in prison.

Bravo, Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sheree Whitfield: Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 1 vs Season 9

This Real Housewives of Atlanta star has weathered much drama in the nearly ten years that the 48-year-old has starred on the reality show, but she has weathered the storm with grace and timeless beauty.

Bravo
Kyle Richards: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 vs Season 7

"I'm one of those people who thinks less is better," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan favorite told People. That doesn't mean this 49-year-old hasn't dabbled in a bit of botox.

Looking good, ladies!

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Reveals Why She's Saying Goodbye to Her Signature Glam

2

Troian Bellisario Had "Anxiety" at Meghan Markle & Harry's Wedding

3
Exclusive

RHONY's Sonja Morgan Debuts $75,000 Facelift

4

Check Out Where Your Favorite Road Rules' Competitors Are Now

5

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Kenneth Petty