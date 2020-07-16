Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Break Up After 2 Years Together

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are going their separate ways after dating for over two years.

Danica's rep confirms to E! News that she and the Packers star are "no longer together."

Rumors of Danica and Aaron's breakup began to swirl last weekend, when fans of the couple noticed that the former professional driver was not present to support her boo at the American Century Championship, where the footballer was participating in a celebrity golf tournament. And upon further investigation it seems the star is no longer following her beau on Instagram and deleted a few posts with the athlete on her feed, as well, with the last post featuring Aaron being from April 11.

A brief search of Rodgers' Instagram shows that he still follows her.

This marks the end of their over two year relationship. The athletes began dating in the fall of 2017, just as Danica's career in NASCAR was drawing to a close.