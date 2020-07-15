WATCH NOW

The Bachelorette Season 16 New Contestants Revealed—Meet Clare Crawley's Men

After the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in production, ABC had to recast Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette season.
The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley SeasonABC

It's that time again, time to meet the men who might be in the running for Clare Crawley's heart and roses on The Bachelorette.

ABC previously announced a slate of men who were going to be the contestants on The Bachelorette season 16, but production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and ABC was forced to recast and move the action to one location. Matt James was previously announced as a potential contestant on the reality show but has since been named the star of The Bachelor season 25. His season, the first with a Black male lead, is set to air in 2021.

"I am looking for a man that is just like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man," Clare said on Good Morning America when her role was announced.

Revealed on Facebook, the new men range in age, noticeably skewing older than the previous batch. At 39 years old, Clare is the oldest lead of The Bachelorette franchise.

"For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," she said about her age.

Meet the potential contestants below.

ABC
Mike

This 38-year-old is from Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

ABC
Yosef

He's 29 and from Mobile, Alabama.

ABC
Page

He's 37 and from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

ABC
Gary

Gary, 29, is from Cleveland, Ohio.

ABC
Spencer

Spencer, 30, is from La Jolla, California.

ABC
Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 30, is from Rockport, Indiana.

ABC
Zac C.

He's 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania.

ABC
Ellis

Ellis, 26, is from Libertyville, Illinois.

ABC
Ivan

Ivan, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.

ABC
Jeremy

He's 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

ABC
Bennett

He's 37 and from Atlanta.

ABC
Garin

This 34-year-old if from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ABC
Alex

Alex, 28, is from El Paso, Texas.

ABC
Chris

Chris, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri.

ABC
Ed

Ed, 36, is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ABC
Kenny

Kenny, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois.

ABC
Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

ABC
Noah

He's 25 and from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ABC
Jason

Jason is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont.

ABC
Josh

Josh, 31, is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ABC
Uzoma

Uzoma, 29, is from Dallas, Texas.

ABC
Ben

Ben, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana.

ABC
Jay

Jay is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. 

ABC
Brendan

He's 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. 

ABC
Joe

He's 36 and from North Woodmere, New York.

ABC
Zach J.

Zach is 37 and from Yakima, Washington.

ABC
Jordan M.

Jordan is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan.

ABC
Montel

Montel, 30, is from Hingham, Massachusetts.

ABC
Robby

Robby, 31, hails from St. Pete Beach, Florida.

ABC
Peter

Peter, 32, is from Everett, Massachusetts.

