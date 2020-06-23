Reese Witherspoon and Regina King Have a Virtual Legally Blonde 2 Reunion

It's a Legally Blonde 2 reunion!

Almost two decades after the film's debut, Reese Witherspoon and Regina King virtually came together to talk about how Hollywood is changing for Variety.

As fans will recall, Witherspoon played Elle Woods in the 2003 sequel while King played Grace Rossiter.

"We met each other on Legally Blonde….Remember when you got Sally Fields to play that part?" King said, referencing Fields' role as Congresswoman Rudd. "I was like, 'Oh my God!' Fanning out! You got to do that again on Big Little Lies with Meryl Streep. You pulled another huge one. Just, how do you do it, girl?"

Witherspoon then said she tries to "make them an offer they can't refuse."

"I knew I wanted to work with you, too," the 44-year-old actress added. "I remember seeing you in Jerry Maguire, and I was like, 'I'm going to work with her….' You had a spirit inside of you and I was like, 'That woman is truth; she is intelligence; she is beauty; she is soul and she is honest.' And I was like, 'I have to work with her.' And I feel so lucky that I got to but we gotta do it again 'cause it's been too long."